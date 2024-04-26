Nebraska Hit With Possibly One Of The Strongest Tornadoes In U.S. History

We're hoping you're staying safe out there. Omaha, Nebraska was just rocked with a very powerful tornado that may in fact be one of the strongest in U.S. history.

Storm chaser Colin McCarthy shared the stats on the tornado. He wrote on X, "Omaha, Nebraska may have just seen one of the strongest tornadoes in US history based on radar data. Wow." As you can see, "Not only is the Omaha, Nebraska tornado the highest VROT so far this year, it's also in the top 20 VROTs of all time, with a VROT of 112.3 kt."

Omaha, Nebraska may have just seen one of the strongest tornadoes in US history based on radar data. Wow. https://t.co/DwPrVrsAXo — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) April 26, 2024

The National Weather Service created the Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF-Scale to determine the strength of a tornado. It's based on several indicators such as damage and other factors as well as window speed. EF 5 is considered the worst. However, the vortex or VROT on this tornado looks to be crazy strong.

Tornado Terrifies Travelers

It was one of several tornados ripping across the Midwest on Friday afternoon. Video footage showed a powerful tornado rip across Interstate 80 near Lincoln, Nebraska. This was a separate tornado but still just as frightening for travelers.

Elsewhere, The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office reported that the storm caused parts of a large manufacturing facility to collapse. At least 70 workers had to be rescued by first responders. Additionally, according to The Weather Channel, more than a dozen people sought treatment at nearby hospitals due to the weather.

The tornado in Omaha ripped through the area, damaging hundreds of homes. Several people have reported injuries, according to AP News. At this time, it's unclear if anyone has died. "We are getting 911 calls of people in debris in their basement," police Lt. Neal Bonacci told the outlet. "We are just working as quick as we can to help everyone who needs it

Weather meteorologists urge people to seek safety during severe weather. "Some of these tornadoes could be an EF-2 or stronger. That means damage would be expected," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "If you have an EF-2 roll through your neighborhood, you're not talking about a fence coming down. You're talking about parts of your home no longer being there. So these are aggressive alerts that are meant to really give you a heads-up and help you plan your day."

The tornados came after a series of severe storms in Colorado and Kansas. It remains to be seen what the total damage will be following these tornadoes.