Neal McCoy's Tour Bus Catches Fire in Louisiana

Neither Texas native Neal McCoy nor members of his band and road crew were hurt Saturday morning (Feb. 8) when a fire in Mansfield, Louisiana destroyed McCoy's longtime tour bus, Old Glory.

The country music star was en route to a show in Alexandria, Louisiana when the bus fire broke out. He still made his town, performing Saturday night at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

"Physically, we are good. But that is the bus that has taken us a million miles, and it is ugly," McCoy said in a Facebook live video shot on the scene.

The disastrous setback did not halt McCoy's consecutive days streak of reciting the pledge of allegiance online. These less than ideal circumstances found McCoy recruiting first responders on the scene to participate in his daily video.

As of Monday morning (Feb. 10), the cause of the fire is still unknown.

McCoy's daughter Miki Doughterty took to Facebook since the incident to discourage well-meaning fans from setting up or contributing to unauthorized cowdfunding pages for any gear or personal effects lost by her dad's road family.

"We are so appreciative of everyone's thoughts and prayers and well wishes," she wrote. "Please know that these material things are replaceable and more than likely, mostly covered under insurance. We do not need any Gofundme pages set up to help. We completely see the good place these efforts are coming from, but they just aren't necessary. If you feel like you want to give in some way to bring some joy, the only donations that we will accept are to the East Texas Angel Network. Again, know how much we appreciate the gesture, but please do not create/donate to/ or share any fundraiser to help with the cost of the bus or items lost in the fire."

