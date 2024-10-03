'NCIS' Star Closes The Book On Ever Acting Again

For fans hoping to get the old band back together, you can officially close the door. One NCIS star says that they're done with acting for good. And even if they weren't, NCIS likely would be off the table.

Pauley Perrette played Abby Asciuto for 15 seasons on NCIS. But she really wishes that fans would let her move on with her life. She left the show back in 2017 after a pretty public falling out with Mark Harmon behind the scenes.

Now, she said that she's done with acting as well. To be fair, Perrette only appeared in the sitcom Broke after leaving NCIS. That show failed to exactly light up pop culture in a way that keeps one relevant.

"I'm not ungrateful for the benefits that it gave to me," she said in an interview with HELLO! "But I'm a different person now and I want to be here for it - the good and the bad and the painful."

"I want to be me all the time," she continued. "And it takes a good amount of courage for me to say that to myself, but it's authentically how I feel."

'NCIS' Star Quits Acting

She also added, "At this point in my life I have this deep need to find authenticity in everything, and being an actor, especially at certain points in my life, was a great escape; it's like a drug because I didn't have to be me, I could be somebody else. My character didn't have all of the problems that I was having."

Instead, Perrette has turned her attention to producing documentaries. Her most recent project was Studio One Forever in 2023. She said, "It's why I only watch documentaries, I want the truth. For me, going back to being an actor would be taking away from this life of true authenticity that I'm living 100% of the time."

Meanwhile, she vowed never to come back to NCIS again. She said she was terrified of Mark Harmon.

She wrote, "NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon. And him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You'll love it! #HappyPlace Love y'all!"