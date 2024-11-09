NC State Student Arrested Fire A Series Of Random Shootings Along Highway

Police arrested Andrew Thomas Graney, 23, on Thursday night after allegedly shooting multiple vehicles and homes. These shootings took place from Monday, November 4 to Thursday, November 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Graney faces multiple multiple charges. These include one count of assault with a deadly weapon and 11 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling or vehicle.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The dozen shootings started on Monday, November 3, when a woman suffered gunshot wounds in I-40. According to police, the bullet that harmed the woman's legs entered through the driver's door. Thankfully, her wounds were not life-threatening. On the very same day, a suspect shot another vehicle. This same pattern repeated the following days. Allegedly, Graney shot a total of four homes and eight vehicles.

Police also seized several items at Graney's home in Kentford Court. Among them, were a digital camera, a laptop computer, and a 0.45 caliber handgun with ammunition. Police found 0.45 shell casings at the multiple scenes where the shootings took place, matching Graney's handgun. Moreover, surveillance video showed a vehicle belonging to Graney in the vicinities of the area where the shootings took place.

A Shock To The Community

Judge Debra Sasser, who refused Graney from being allowed bond, shared the community's sentiment following the shootings. "This is one of those cases that put fear in the heart of the entire community," she said, according to ABC 11. "I had colleagues texting me telling me, 'Don't go on I-40 today.' And I'm sure many other people in the community received that as well."

Raleigh Police Department Chief Estella Patterson continues to conduct investigations surrounding the shootings. "We understand that the community is concerned and fear naturally follows in an incident of this magnitude," she said. "I am a Raleigh resident, and I share your sentiments."

"We are actively working with an incredible team of local state and federal partners who have graciously provided personnel and other resources to aid us in pursuing every lead."

Andrew Thomas Graney is currently being held without bond. Raleigh police are currently offering up to $10,000 in rewards for any information that could lead to further arrests of other suspects connected to the shootings in I-40 and its surroundings.