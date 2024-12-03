NBC Anchor Steps Away After Viewers Were Concerned For Health During Thanksgiving Broadcast

After Leon Harris, a known NBC4 Washington 4 anchor, appeared to struggle during a news segment on Thursday, November 28, many viewers were worried about his health status. Days later, the station addressed the Harris situation in an update, confirming that Leon Harris will be stepping away in an effort to focus on his health.

"We have an update to share with you about our colleague, Leon Harris," reads the statement issued by NBC4 Washington, posted on Monday, December 2. "Last week, Leon appeared unwell while anchoring News4 at 6. Leon will be stepping away from the anchor desk to focus on health issues. We here at NBC4 — and you at home — care deeply about Leon and wish him well. We thank you for your concern."

On the Thursday news segment, Leon Harris appeared to be slurring his words, even struggling to pronounce some street names and finish his sentences. Following the worrying segment, NBC4 Washinton cut to a long feature segment and an extended weather report, cutting Harris off the air.

Later, NBC4 meteorologist, Ryan Miller, will address the viewers' concerns, which were quickly to be posted on social media. "We've heard a lot from you through phone and email during this newscast," Miller said. We want to assure you that our colleague Leon Harris is fine. The News 4 team appreciates your concern and will see you back here at 7:30.

Road To Recovery

Viewers were also quick to respond to Leon Harris stepping away from News4. "Good. Sending nothing but love, thoughts and prayers to Mr. Harris," a user wrote. "Whatever is going on, kick its butt and come back stronger than before brother!"

"Praying for Leon! Sending love and light his way. We stand behind him," a second user said. A third one wrote: "Very sorry to hear. I'm hoping for a complete recovery, no matter how long it takes."

It is unclear what health issues caused Harris's episode during the News4 broadcast. Some theorize that he had a stroke based on the images and movement of his face. Harris has also been recovering from a foot surgery he had earlier this year, so maybe that was a contributing factor to his current health status.