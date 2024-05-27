NBA Fans And Colleagues Mourn Bill Walton: “One Of A Kind”

Bill Walton has died. The Hall of Famer and iconic broadcaster was battling cancer. In addition to two national championships and two NBA titles, Walton endured himself to fans for years for his unique take on the sport.

Following his death, several NBA fans and colleagues mourned his passing. They celebrated his contributions to the sport. The NBA commissioner commemorated the player.

"Bill Walton was truly one of a kind," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "As a Hall of Fame player, he redefined the center position. His unique all-around skills made him a dominant force at UCLA and led to an NBA regular season and Finals MVP, two NBA championships and a spot on the NBA's 50th and 75th anniversary teams."

"What I will remember most about him was his zest for life," Silver added. "Always upbeat, smiling ear-to-ear and looking to share his wisdom and warmth."

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inducted Walton in 1993 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

UCLA also remembered him as well.

"Beyond his remarkable accomplishments as a player, it's his relentless energy, enthusiasm for the game and unwavering candor that have been the hallmarks of his larger than life personality," said UCLA head coach Mick Cronin in a statement.

He continued, "As a passionate UCLA alumnus and broadcaster, he loved being around our players, hearing their stories, and sharing his wisdom and advice. For me as a coach, he was honest, kind, and always had his heart in the right place. I will miss him very much. It's hard to imagine a season in Pauley Pavilion without him."

NBA Remembers Bill Walton

Meanwhile, one fan wrote that Walton was one of a kind. They wrote, "Bill Walton laughed at himself; cared deeply about people history ignored; and was one of the greatest athletes to ever walk the Earth. A planet he both adored and transcended. RIP."

Julius Dr J Erving wrote about his former colleague, "I am sad today hearing that my comrade & one of the sports worlds most beloved champions & characters has passed. Bill Walton enjoyed life in every way. To compete against him & to work with him was a blessing in my life. Sorry for your loss Walton family. We'll miss him too. Doc."

Al Franken also took the moment to remember Walton. He wrote, "Shocked to hear that my friend Bill Walton has died of cancer. This is the last I saw him. Of course at a Dead & Company show. A sweet giant of a man with a sweet and giant spirit. My heart goes to his family and all who had the privilege of knowing Bill."