Navy Women's Lacrosse Team Sings Toby Keith Classic to Mixed Reactions

Toby Keith's music makes it incredibly difficult not to be proud and patriotic. The bombast in his music, the way he rallies people together. Ultimately, it's the sense of community that gives his music the power to last today. The social media team for the US Navy women's lacrosse team clearly understands this.

An employee at Barstool Sports took to X, reposting the Navy women's lacrosse team singing "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue." It's your prototypical sports compilation. It's the best way to promote the team heading into the next game. Moreover, it serves a dual purpose of being topical. Celebrate the military on Memorial Day and root for your US Navy sports team.

Navy women’s lacrosse singing Toby Keith’s “Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue” has me ready to run through a brick wall and/or drink a million beers. pic.twitter.com/Y1NprXzBLy — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) May 26, 2024

There are Mixed Reactions to The Toby Keith Tribute

Naturally, there are baseless critics. In the Barstool post, the comments have some strange negativity. One person grossly says, "Women find a way to ruin even the coolest things."

Similarly, another person dwells on what the song represents on a grander scale. "Worst song ever. Propaganda written for an unseeded war," they say.

Most of the detractors to the video are projecting their feelings onto the video. It's obvious how the compilation is a boost of adrenaline for the team. Additionally, it acts as a moving tribute to Toby Keith. It acts as proof how his patriotic music is truly effective for different generations.

This is evident in the original Instagram comments. One user replies, "Y'all are AWESOME!!! Love your enthusiasm for your country and singing the best song ever to show your patriotism!!! GO NAVY!!!"

Furthermore, another quote tweet understands the purpose for the video. "Idk what the reason is for them singing this but good lord it's got me AMPED on a late Monday night," the person exclaims.

All in all, I wish people understood the intentions behind these sorts of posts. In addition, we should look to see the framing in which these posts are made. Really, It's quite obvious none of this was done with any malicious thought in mind. At the end of the day, true patriotism thrives in earnest inclusivity.