Navy Parachutists Crash-Lands on Mom and Teen At Air Show

On October 13, a parachutist from the U.S. Navy's Leap Frogs crash-landed on a mom and her son during a San Francisco Fleet Week show.

The civilians suffered minor injuries and the mom was sent to a hospital. The soldier, however, was perfectly fine. All identities have not been released and neither have the injuries being suffered.

The collision occurred at 12:40pm at the Marina Green Park.

In the video, the parachutist seemed to lose control as the winds tugged against his commands. Being blown into the crowd, he crashed onto the two spectators.

No new updates have been given about the event.

A Navy spokesperson told PEOPLE, "The Navy is aware and working with local authorities to investigate the incident that happened during a Navy Parachute Team demonstration at San Francisco Fleet Week on Sunday, October 13."

He further said, "Our thoughts are with the individuals and their family. Safety is our number one priority. We cannot immediately assess what happened; however, we will review this incident to determine the cause."

The video doesn't clearly show the parachutist landing on the spectators, although witnesses claim it looked as though the woman suffered a neck injury. She can be seen on a stretcher being wheeled out of the event, her eyes closed. She was likely knocked unconscious by the contact.

The crowd can be seen reacting to the surprise event. When attending an air show it's not expected for any of the soldiers to lose control in that manner. Some are in shock and others find the mistake amusing.

Any disciplinary action the soldier may face is unknown. It's possible no action is taken toward the soldier, unless the victims decide to take legal action.

There have since been no public updates from the investigation or the review. The current state of the mother is also still unknown.