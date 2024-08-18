Nate Smith Takes a Rough Fall at Concert

These concert stages can prove to be a war zone sometimes. Oftentimes, artists will get in the zone trying to entertain everyone. Everyone jams out to the song and everything runs smoothly. Then, boom! Laid out on the ground looking crazy. Nate Smith knows this pain firsthand.

Recently, Nate Smith opens for Morgan Wallen on his One Thing at a Time tour. This particular stop takes them to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here, the 38 year old singer performs his smash hit World On Fire to the thousands in the crowd. However, as he struts near the front row, he tumbles down, almost going face first before taking most of the impact on his shoulder. I guess you could say that his joints are on fire.

Then, Smith immediately flips over and asks for help up like he's a basketball player after he gets fouled. Afterwards, he goes right back to singing to the ladies in the front row as if he didn't fall at all.

Nate Smith Takes His Rough Fall in Stride, Fans Mostly Laugh It Off

Clearly, Nate Smith doesn't seem too fazed by his bumpy stumble. Moreover, he doesn't have too much pride to not laugh about it. He posts the video on Instagram with the caption, 'Well crap.' In addition, he writes in the video itself, 'The way I bounced back.' A real trooper, way to dust yourself off man.

There are a few people who seemed genuinely concerned that he hurt himself bad on that fall. Lots of sentiments reflect 'glad you're okay' down in the comments. However, there are even more people who echo Nate Smith in not taking it too seriously. Everyone tries to be comedians in the replies, like one user saying, "The crocs in 4x4 wouldn't have done you that way."