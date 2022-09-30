Hallmark Star Natalie Hall Was on Broadway

The Hallmark Channel is in the midst of airing 2022's 'Fall Into Love' new series of movies, including Fly Away With Me, starring Natalie Hall. No stranger to the popular network, Hall is in a few new Hallmark movies this year, and we can't wait to watch them all, especially her new Christmas movie Noel Next Door, which premieres on Oct. 21, the big debut weekend for Hallmark's annual Countdown to Christmas.

Though the actress has been on television for years, she actually started performing in an expected place. The Vancouver native was initially a dancer, trained at the prestigious London Academy of Ballet.

She started out on Broadway

Hall told My Devotional Thoughts that she first got into performing because of her mom. That led to singing, dancing and a career on Broadway.

"My mom was actually a performer. She was a dancer. She put me into dancing when I was three years old," Hall explained. "I started off doing dancing and ballet and started singing. I moved to New York when I was eighteen. I did A Chorus Line and Wicked. That's how it all got started."

After seeing other New York actors work their days on soap operas and transition to the theater at night, she decided to look into TV and film acting as well.

Here's where you've seen Natalie Hall

After a couple of guest-starring roles, Hall's big TV break came when she landed the role of Colby Chandler on the long-running soap opera All My Children. She stayed on the show from 2009 until the series was canceled in 2011. A memorable recurring role as Kate Randall on teen drama Pretty Little Liars followed in addition to roles on Drop Dead Diva, True Blood, UnReal and the reboot of Charmed. But ever since her recurring role on Charmed season one, Hall has primarily starred in an array of TV films, mostly on the Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark career

In 2011, Hall made her Hallmark debut in the touching film Love's Christmas Journey. It was also notably her first leading role. The following year she starred in The Seven Year Hitch and then took a few years away from Hallmark to work on various other shows. But starting in 2019, she's appeared on the Hallmark Channel yearly. Her new movies on the network this year include Road Trip Romance, Fly Away With Me and Noel Next Door. She's also appeared in a couple of Lifetime movies including the holiday film A Very Charming Christmas Town.

One of the reasons Hall loves working with Hallmark is because she thinks that they have really been pioneers in telling women's stories on television. Fans worldwide tune in to watch their feel-good holiday films, which are always filled with inspiring moments of female empowerment.

"Hallmark, since the beginning, I feel like they themselves have been the pioneers for women," Hall told My Devotional Thoughts in 2020.

"They have complexities and interesting backstories for these characters. That's always been their brand, and I really admire them for that because I feel like a lot of networks are finally catching onto it. But Hallmark has been doing it since the beginning. And that's a huge reason why definitely after six years, I wanted to come back and live in this world and do a positive film with them. They treat their cast and their leads and their women so well. It's fun. They're positive stories."

