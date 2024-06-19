Nashville Singer-Songwriter Terri Lynn Kathey Reportedly Found Dead After Going Missing

Nashville singer and songwriter Terri Lynn Kathey is reportedly dead. The Nashville-based singer had been missing for days after disappearing early Sunday morning.

In a Facebook post, one of Kathey's colleagues released a statement by Kathey's producer and manager. The statement read, "It is with a sad heart to announce Terri Lynn Kathy has gone home to God. We have known each other for 35 years. Terri Lynn allowed us to produce her latest album, "Bad Blues Good News", as well as have us as her management company and Record Label. Terri had the kindest heart and desired to spread God's word through her music. We will forever miss her beautiful smile and inspiration. She is survived by her husband Kevin Kathey and two daughters Lisa and Karole. Her love of God, Music and Life will be remembered for generations to come through her music. We love you Terri Lynn, Sing with God's Angels. Thank you everyone who helped us spread the word. Please join us in prayer."

Likewise, one of Kathey's friends said that police found the singer deceased in her car. She wrote, "I just heard that Terri Lynn Blues was found deceased in her car today near Monteagle, TN. Possibly a heart attack." Currently, this is all that we know at this time, but we will keep you updated as we learn more.

Terri Lynn Kathey Went Missing

Previously, there was a push to find Kathey safe and sound. Her friend shared that the singer left early Sunday morning and disappeared after getting breakfast. Kathey's family and friends asked for any information on her whereabouts.

They wrote, "Her husband Kevin just called and no one has heard from her in 24 hours. They own a Courier Service and she left home around 4;30 A.M. Sunday morning, she made a purchase at Hardee's on Elm Hill Pike in Nashville, TN at 6:30 A.M. No one has seen or heard from from her since. If you have seen her please call the Nashville police or connect with me and I will communicate with her husband Kevin. This is very concerning, she and Kevin were just with us on our last Tuesday night's Livestream sharing the gospel in music and song. Please pray!!"

It's a sad end to this story, but Kathey's friends and family will remember her for her passion and love for music. In addition to music, Kathey also had a deep passion for faith-based works and supported the military.