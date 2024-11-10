NASCAR Driver Bobby Allison Dies At Age 86

Legendary NASCAR driver, winner, and Hall of Famer Bobby Allison died at age 86. Allison's family shared the news with NASCAR, confirming that Bobby Allison had passed away at his home in Mooresville, North Carolina. There has been no confirmation about Allison's cause of death at this moment.

"Bobby was the ultimate fan's driver," reads the statement shared by NASCAR on behalf of Allison's family. "He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his fans and would stop to sign autographs and have conversations with them everywhere he went. He was a dedicated family man and friend, and a devout Catholic."

Jim France, NASCAR Chairman and CEO, also issued a statement, talking about how Bobby Allison impacted the world of racing. "Bobby Allison personified the term 'racer.' Though he is best known as one of the winningest drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history, his impact on the sport extends far beyond the record books," said France.

"As a driver, he won races and championships across several NASCAR divisions. But as the leader of the famous 'Alabama Gang,' Bobby connected with fans in a profound manner," he continued. "In the most significant ways, he gave his all to our sport. On behalf of the France family and all of NASCAR, I offer my deepest condolences to Bobby's family, friends, and fans on the loss of a NASCAR giant."

Remembering Bobby Allison

Born in 1937 in Miami, Florida, Bobby Allison was always a huge racing man. He raced for the very first time as a senior in high school. His passion for racing would lead him to found the Alabama Gang and race competitively in the NASCAR Cup Series for almost 30 years. Allison ended up tallying a total of 85 wins. The latest of them all was awarded just last month for a race he ran in 1971.

His career ended abruptly, though, after an on-track accident took place in 1988. He went on to be inducted into NASCAR's Hall of Fame in 2011. With his 1971 win amended in October 2024, he now possesses the fourth place in NASCAR's all-time win list. He ranks behind Richard Petty, David Pearson, and Jeff Gordon.