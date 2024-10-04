NASCAR Champ Performs Helicopter Rescue During Hurricane Helene

NASCAR champion, Greg Biffle, made a daring rescue of a victim of Hurricane Helene. Per the New York Post, the Busch series champion decided to assist North Carolina residents in the best way he knew how: a helicopter! As Biffle was flying around, he saw a man holding a large mirror -- trying to capture someone's attention. Biffle flew down and helped him out!

The mirror that caught our attention well over a mile away ? only way we we were able to find someone stranded in the mountains at bottom of steep canyon. 6 attempts to land due to difficulty but we got there - got him a chainsaw, EpiPens, insulin, chicken food, formula, gas, 2? pic.twitter.com/Wdl4w7hMZM — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) October 3, 2024

"I've seen some really tough stuff. Roads and bridges gone and washed out. Not just one road or one area. I mean, it's hundreds of miles," Biffle told NewsNation. "You can't get eyes on it and so you can't see how bad it is." He added further context to the situation in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post. "The mirror that caught our attention well over a mile away," the post begins.

"Only way we were able to find someone stranded in the mountains at the bottom of a steep canyon. 6 attempts to land due to difficulty but we got there - got him a chainsaw, EpiPens, insulin, chicken food, formula, gas, 2 stroke oil, and sandwiches premade from Harris Teeter before we left."

"Trees. Canyons. Power lines. Glad this little beast of a helicopter can make it to the areas unreachable by larger aircraft," Biffle posted about his helicopter. "Holy crap never seen Lake Norman this way," Biffle would say in a later post, responding to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene. "On my way to get some families out of the Banner Elk stay safe."

Biffle is a part of Operation Airdrop, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing disaster relief across North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida. "Operation Airdrop is a Texas-based 501(c)(3) non-profit that organizes general aviation assets in the aftermath of a natural disaster. Founded in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, we specialize in post-Atlantic hurricane flooding recovery," the organization states on its Facebook page.

While one could argue Biffle is slightly braggadocious about the whole thing, you can't argue with the relief he's providing for people who desperately need it!