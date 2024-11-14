NASA Worried About Second Trapped Astronauts Health After Sunita Williams' Weight Loss

The mission to the ISS was only supposed to be a few days, but after the Boeing capsule designated to return to earth developed faults, the residents have become trapped. Since, both NASA and other observers have become concerned about the two astronauts health, noting serious weight loss.

Originally, it was 59-year-old Sunita Williams that began to show serious signs of weight loss, raising concerns about the astronauts' health. However, since then, the health of 61-year-old Barry Wilmore has also become a worry.

Their trip was only supposed to be a few days, but has now been extended to over 150. The faulty return capsule is unusable, meaning that a rescue vehicle will have to be sent out. This is being built by Space X and expected to be ready by February 2025. Until then, the astronauts will just have to hang tight.

In the meantime, the health of both astronauts is being carefully monitored. But, Williams weight has become a point of concern. She is looking significantly more gaunt than when she left. Wilmore, despite being significantly heavier than her on take off, is also showing signs of weight loss.

It's pretty hard to measure weight in zero gravity though, so presumptions are being made mostly on appearance. One employee noted that "He had a lot more mass at the start, so it's not as big of a deal," referring to Wilmore's 210 pound weight on liftoff.

There Could Be A Few Reasons For Astronauts Health Concerns

In an interview, Williams addressed concerns about the two astronauts health. When asked about the weight loss, she reassured everyone they were both doing just fine. She actually said she had put on muscle while aboard the International Space Station. "My thighs are a little bit bigger, my butt is a little bit bigger. We do a lot of squats," she said.

Fluid moves differently around the body in space, too. This can often give the appearance of bad health in the astronauts. Gravity does a lot to the fluids movement in a body, and without it there is a tendency for it to pool. However, they're in good hands.

A statement given to the daily mail on November 6th reassures concerned parties. "All NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station undergo routine medical evaluations.They have dedicated flight surgeons monitoring them and are in good health." However, when approached about the current situation, they have declined to comment. The astronauts' health is still protected under HIPPA after all.