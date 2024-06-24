NASA Sued After Chunk Of Space Debris Smashes Into Florida Family's Home

One Florida family is seeking restitution for damages after a chunk of space debris smashed into their house. They're suing NASA after the incident occurred earlier this year. According to law firm Cranfill Sumner, this will be the first of its kind case. The firm believes it will "form the foundation" for future claims.

The firm cites space debris as a "real and serious issue." In March, an object from space crashed into the home of Alejandro Otero. It put a hole in both his roof and the floor. As a result, the family is suing NASA for $80,000 "to account for the stress and impact that this event had on their lives." The law firm said that Otero's son Daniel was home at the time.

"Space debris is a real and serious issue because of the increase in space traffic in recent years," the family's attorney, Mica Nguyen Worthy, said in a statement. "My clients are seeking adequate compensation to account for the stress and impact that this event had on their lives." Worthy also noted that the family was thankful that their son wasn't injured in the crash. However, they want NASA to fit the bill for the damages. He said, "They are grateful that no one sustained physical injuries from this incident, but a 'near miss' situation such as this could have been catastrophic." NASA Sued The firm is seeking damages for non-insured property damage loss and emotional and mental anguish. "If the debris had hit a few feet in another direction, there could have been serious injury or a fatality," the firm said. The firm traced NASA as the culprit responsible for the space debris. In 2021, NASA's ground controllers used a robotic arm to release a cargo pallet containing aging batteries on the International Space Station. That debris then hit earth.

"The hardware was expected to fully burn up during entry through Earth's atmosphere on 8 March 2024," it said. "However, a piece of hardware survived re-entry and impacted a home in Naples, Florida." According to NASA, the space debris was a "stanchion" used to mount the batteries on the pallet. It weighed 1.6 pounds.

The law firm wants the organization to stand responsible for the mess. It said, "If NASA were to take the position that the Oteros' claims should be paid in full, it would send a strong signal to both other governments and private industries that such victims should be compensated regardless of fault."