NASA Is Concerned About Trapped Astronauts: Here's What They Eat Everyday

Let's be honest, being trapped in space sounds pretty terrifying. Luckily, it is not a likely reality for most of us. However for two NASA astronauts it has been their reality for the past five months. Now, NASA is concerned for these trapped astronauts, especially given what they have been eating everyday.

Videos by Wide Open Country

What Do Trapped Astronauts Eat?

Getty Images

The NY Post shares that "two NASA astronauts have been stranded on the International Space Station for five months." That is a long time for people to be trapped in space. It left many wondering, how are they surviving? What are they eating? The Post revealed that the pair have been "feasting on pizza, roast chicken, and even shrimp cocktails."

While that all sounds delicious, and is honestly better than any food I was expecting them to eat, it has one main problem. These trapped astronauts are not getting any fresh produce, which is needed for healthy and balanced diet.

Although medics have been monitoring the health and diet of the trapped astronauts, NASA is concerned. Recently, a photo was released of the two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams. Medics worried that Williams was looking very gaunt.

They are encouraging the trapped astronauts to make sure they are consuming enough calories. The duo are eating things like "breakfast cereal with powdered milk, pizza, and tuna."

Why NASA Is Concerned

While it seems like the trapped astronauts are being monitored and do have food supplies, NASA is still concerned. That is mainly due to the lack of fresh produce that these astronauts have. Without fruits and vegetables they are not receiving the proper nutrition that they need.

The Post explains that "The ISS only replenishes produce every three months." So while the trapped astronauts may have had access to fresh fruit and vegetables at first, that is no longer the case. Now any fruits and vegetables that they have access to are packaged of freeze-dried.

However, NASA does not send people into space unprepared. They shared that they stock "about 3.8 pounds of food per astronaut per day, with a stockpile of additional food for any unexpected extension of missions." Additionally, that food is specifically tailored to meet the dietary needs and daily requirements of each astronaut.

Although NASA is slightly concerned, they argue that the risk level is low for the astronauts. They are being monitored and are well cared for. Williams even argued against the concerns herself confirming that the reason she looks gaunt is because of the "result of fluid shifting in her body due to the weightlessness of space." She confirms that she has not lost any weight while being trapped in space.

NASA plans to deploy a Stat X flight to bring these two trapped astronauts home in February.