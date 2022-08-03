Wynonna Judd, Ashley Judd Left Out of Late Mother Naomi's Will

Wynonna and Ashley Judd were not named in their late mother Naomi's will, according to the document.

Naomi Judd, who died by suicide on April 30, named her husband Larry Strickland as executor of her estate, granting him "full authority and discretion" over properties within the estate.

According to NBC News, Judd appointed her brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr, president of business management and accounting firm Wiatr & Associates, as co-executors.

It is not currently known if Wynonna or Ashley Judd have been named as beneficiaries of any of Naomi Judd's assets.

Advertisement

The sisters announced their mother's death on April 30.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement read. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

In an interview with Good Morning America, Ashley Judd shared that her mother died by suicide, adding that the family wanted to reveal the information themselves before it was made publicly available.

Judd, who was 76 at the time of her death, died the day before she was set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame alongside her daughter Wynonna.

Advertisement

"Our mother couldn't hang on until she was inducted into the Hall of Fame by her peers," Ashley Judd said. "That is the level of catastrophe of what was going on inside of her, because the barrier between the regard in which they held her couldn't penetrate into her heart, and the lie that the disease told her was so convincing."

Following her mother's death, Wynonna Judd announced that she would continue the Judds tour she had planned to go on with Naomi.

"The show must go on, as hard as it may be, and we will show up together, and you will carry me as you've carried me for 38 years," Wynonna said, referencing support from the fans, during the Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, which was held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on May 15. "I didn't know if I could go on without her. Life is so strange. It's so devastatingly beautiful what happened here tonight so we will continue. That's what she would want, right?"

The tour, which will kickoff on Sept. 30, will feature Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood and more.

Advertisement

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.