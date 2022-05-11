CMT to Air Naomi Judd's Memorial Service Live From the Ryman

CMT announced on Wednesday (May 11) that it will air Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration, a memorial service from the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., live and commercial-free this Sunday (May 15) at 6 p.m. EST.

The special will air as part of a partnership with Sandbox Live and the Judd family.

"We are sincerely privileged to work alongside Wynonna, Ashley and [Naomi's husband, Larry Strickland] to present this live celebration of life for their mother and wife Naomi," read a statement from CMT. "While we all continue to deeply mourn the loss of such a legendary artist, we are honored to commemorate her legacy alongside the country community, her friends, family and legions of fans across the world at the perfect venue: the Mother Church of country music. This special will celebrate her timeless voice, unforgettable spirit and the immense impact she left on our genre through the best form of healing we have-- music."

Per a press release, details on the public memorial service, including a list of performers, will follow in the coming days.

News of Naomi's death broke on April 30, with a statement from daughters Wynonna and Ashley Judd revealing that they'd lost their mother "to the disease of mental illness."

One day later, The Judds --the mother-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna Judd-- entered the Country Music Hall of Fame during the institution's medallion ceremony.

Taste of Country reported on Wednesday that Dolly Parton, Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs were among the family friends making special appearances at a private memorial service for Naomi held last Saturday (May 7) at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The Judds' final televised performance of Grammy award-winner "Love Can Build a Bridge" was aired during this year's CMT Music Awards.

