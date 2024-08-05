Nancy Pelosi Calls For Joe Biden To Be Added To Mount Rushmore, Twitter Reacts

Mount Rushmore currently has four presidents adorning the mountainside with their visage. However, if it was up to Nancy Pelosi, there would be a fifth. Pelosi suggested that President Joe Biden deserves to be on Mount Rushmore.

She spoke with CBS journalist Lesley Stahl in an interview.

"He was in a good place to make whatever decision - the top of his game," Pelosi said. "Such a consequential president of the United States, a Mount Rushmore kind of president of the United States."

Stahl asked, "Are you really saying that he belongs up there on Mount Rushmore? Lincoln and Joe Biden?"

"Well, you got Teddy Roosevelt up there, and he's wonderful," Pelosi clarified. "I don't say take him down. But you can add Biden."

Pelosi also denied rumors that she pressured Biden to drop out of running for 2024.

Nancy Pelosi Denies Rumors

"No, I wasn't the leader of any pressure [campaign]," Pelosi told CBS. "Let me say things that I didn't do: I didn't call one person. I did not call one person. I could always say to him, 'I never called anybody.'"

Multiple reports surfaced in the days leading up to Biden's announcement that Pelosi pressured him to drop out. However, she said that is not the case.

"No. My whole point was whatever he decides, but we have to have a more aggressive campaign," she said.

"What I'm saying is I had confidence the president would make the proper choice of a country, whatever that would be — and I said that — whatever that is, we'll go with," Pelosi claimed.

"It's up to the president to decide if he is going to run," Pelosi told MSNBC at the time. "We're all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short. The, I think, overwhelming support of the caucus, it's not for me to say. I'm not the head of the caucus anymore, but he's beloved, he is respected, and people want him to make that decision. Not me."

