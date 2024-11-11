Naked Man Lived In The Crawl Space Of 93-Year-Old Woman's House For Six Months

Any of us who have lived in shared housing will have a few stories of some pretty odd housemates. The naked man found living under an elderly woman's house for six months is pretty strange, but I think I have had worse.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Ricardo Silva, the 93-year-old woman's son, tells of how he found out about their uninvited house guest. Previously, he and his wife had heard sounds under the floor, especially at night. He said they had suspected someone after some time. "It was kind of like, as my wife was walking, they were kind of knocking back from under the house," he told NBC News.

At first, their suspicions weren't aroused. There was a crawl space under the house, and wildlife often got in. Silve passed it off as animals, saying "It was usually late at night, and we just chucked it off to animals being under the house." However, when the sounds became irregular, his wife pointed out that it had to be something else.

Want more from us? Get handpicked stories in your inbox. Join free.

They called the police, resulting in a stand-off with a naked man, refusing to leave the elderly woman's house crawl space.

Naked Man Won't Leave The House Without A Fight

In this economic climate, a crawl space like the one 27-year-old Isaac Betancourt had found is considered prime real estate. Even Ricardo didn't blame the man, highlighting that "'You know - in this day and age, people are looking for shelter." He is an understanding and kind man.

However, when the police arrived to remove the man, they had their hands full. Isaac Betancourt was completely naked and had the underhouse hideaway locked down. They used everything, from dogs to angry words, and eventually tear gas.

The standoff took several hours, meaning the elderly woman had to stay somewhere else for the night. The dogs had zero effect on the man, and it took three gas attempts to finally flush the naked house guest out. The three entrances allowed Betancourt to find air when he needed it.

The man had apparently been living under there for around six months. When they finally got the naked intruder out from under her house, they found the man was fully embedded. He had blankets and food stashed, ready for the long haul.