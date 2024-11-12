Mystery On Our Hands: Miss Universe Contestant Stripped Of Title And Disqualified

Italy Mora is a beauty queen originally scheduled to represent Panama at the Miss Universe 2024 pageant on November 16. However, after several controversies, she was stripped of her Miss Panama title and disqualified from the event. These reportedly include leaving the hotel room she was staying in and having her boyfriend stay with her. However, the model disputes these claims.

"I was told that this measure was taken due to non-compliance with leaving the room, which I admit occurred to put on makeup and collect personal items," reads a statement issued by Mora on X. "Unfortunately, I trusted and followed instructions without measuring the consequences. However, I want to express that I consider it to be a severe measure and that instead it could have been resolved with a dialogue or a warning."

A Murky Situation

Following her disqualification from the pageant, Italy Mora revealed that she had argued with Miss Panama Director Cesar Rodríguez over her makeup. According to Mora, Rodríguez claimed to not have any money to cover her makeup. This led to Mora and her boyfriend, Juan Abadía, paying themselves. They also had to pay for the hotel room where the makeup session would take place.

"When I arrived, Italy didn't have a single heel, a dress, or a panty," Abadía said. "I was the one who bought her everything, including the red Carolina Herrera dress that cost almost $7,000."

Not only that, but Mora claims they also had to cover Rodríguez's room in addition to providing $3,000 to cover a debt for Rodriguez, according to the Daily Mail. The whole ordeal reportedly cost the couple a total of $15,000. At the same time, the couple also spent $100,000 in preparation for Miss Universe 2024.

This led to an argument between Mora and Rodriguez. Twenty minutes later, a Miss Universe staff member entered the hotel room where Mora was staying for her makeup and accompanied her to her own room. She was later disqualified from the pageant.

A Panama-Less Pageant

Whether Mora's claims are true or not, the whole situation has left Panama without a Miss Universe representative. The Miss Panama Organization confirmed this in a statement.

"The Miss Panama Organization reaffirms its responsible commitment to the celebration of Miss Universe and, with this same dedication, we are focused on the selection of a new representative who will participate in Miss Universe 2025, who we trust will responsibly fulfill her commitments," reads the statement.

According to the New York Post, Miss Universe representatives also addressed the situation. "It is important to note that we made this decision with the utmost respect for all parties involved," they stated. "Our No. 1 priority remains the welfare and transparency for all of our candidates, who exemplify diversity, talent and dedication."