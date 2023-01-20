Country Artists Join Reese Witherspoon's Singing Competition Show 'My Kind of Country'

Apple TV+ is diving headlong into reality TV with the buzzy new singing competition series My Kind of Country, premiering March 24 on the streamer. Reese Witherspoon and Grammy-winner Kacey Musgraves will executive-produce the show, which sees up-and-coming country artists competing for a shot at stardom. The series is set to be a A-list affair: It was recently announced that country stars Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck will serve as the show's talent scouts, searching the globe for the next big name in country music.

My Kind of Country is billed as a bold reimagining of the reality competition format popularized by shows like American Idol and The Voice. Scouts Allen, Guyton, and Peck will each form a roster of promising country artists from around the world, inviting them to show off their chops in Nashville, the seat of country music.

Featuring artists from around the world, the groundbreaking new series will celebrate the range and diversity of the country genre, beginning with its three celebrity scouts, who have all blazed new paths in country music. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen achieved superstardom with his 2018 debut album Mercury Lane. In 2021, Allen became the first Black artist to win the ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year.

Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck complete the trio of scouts. Guyton made history as the first Black artist to earn a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album for her 2021 debut Remember Her Name. For his part, singer-songwriter Orville Peck famously has never revealed his identity, donning a fringed mask wherever he goes. Peck is openly gay, and his self-produced debut album Pony rocketed him to fame in 2019.

Billboard reports that the show will run for an 8-episode season. One lucky winner will receive a "life-changing prize" from streaming service Apple Music, which will include "unprecedented support and exposure on the platform."

My Kind of Country premieres March 24 on Apple TV+

