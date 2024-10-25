My 5 Favorite In-Season Fall Veggies And Why You Should Be Eating Them

Did you know it is best to eat foods that are in-season? I know with grocery stores making everything readily available all year round, that can seem surprising. However, there are huge benefits to eating fruits and vegetables that are harvested in the season you are in. Not only is seasonal food more fresh and more delicious, it is also more nutritional! Are you intrigued yet? It can be overwhelming to start so let me help you out. Here are my 5 favorite in-season fall veggies that will transform your kitchen and your health!

Why Does Eating In Season Matter?

First let's tackle what seasonal food is. The Seasonal Food Guide defines seasonal food as "food that is purchased or consumed around the time that it is harvested." Meaning, if you harvest a vegetable in the fall you would eat that vegetable in the fall. Seasonal foods are "fresher, tastier, and more nutritious than food consumed out of season." While you may enjoy the flavor of a specific food year-round, you will not be getting all of the benefits from it.

Seasonal food, like in-season fall veggies, are often grown and produced on local farms and they do not require long distances for transport. Also, did you know that out-of-season produce is often picked before it is ready? That is so it can be "ready" by the time it is shipped and delivered to you. Where as seasonal produce is picked when it is actually at the peak of ripeness. This is important because "studies have shown that fruits and vegetables contain more nutrients when allowed to ripen naturally on their parent plant."

My 5 Favorite In-Season Fall Veggies

Now that you know the importance of eating seasonally let's tackle your big question. What vegetables are in season during the fall? A comprehensive list of vegetables will be given to you at the end of the article. But first, I want to share with you my 5 favorite fall in-season veggies that are sure to impress your tastebuds!

Bok Choy

Not your typical choice of vegetable but a delicious one for sure! I love using bok choy in soups and in stir fry. Bok choy is part of the cabbage family and it offers a mild flavor profile. My absolute favorite is baby bok choy, which is a smaller variety, with pan sautéed chicken in a Thai peanut sauce.

Health Benefits: Bok choy helps fortify bone heath, boost the immune system, supports vision, heart health, and skin health.

Carrots

I absolutely adore carrots. Not only are they a delicious snack but they are a great addition to soups, stews, and meals alike. They are also one of those rare vegetables that are delicious both raw and cooked. Every week when I visit my local farmer's market I make sure to grab a couple bunches of carrots.

Health Benefits: Carrots help promote good vision, balance blood pressure, lower your risk of cancer, and support your immune system.

Celery

I swear this one of those in-season fall veggies that is pure magic. Not only is it a staple ingredient in almost every soup or fall dish but it has a plethora of health benefits for you. I drink a fresh 8oz glass of celery juice every other day.

Health Benefits: Besides offering hydration celery juice also offers tons of antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Sweet Potatoes

If you thought you liked regular sweet potatoes, just wait until you try these bad boys. Purple sweet potatoes are not only delicious but they are extremely nutritious. The Netflix series 'Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones' showed just how many healthy people consume this incredible vegetable. Trust me, once you try it you will fall in love. Another great thing, these babies make a great healthy substitute as a brownie base.

Health Benefits: rich in dietary fiber, beta-carotene, complex carbohydrates, and a plethora of vitamins and minerals.

Tomatillos

If you have never heard of a tomatillo, may this be the article that encourages you to try one. Tomatillo means "little tomato" in Spanish and that is exactly what this vegetable looks like. However, it doesn't taste like a regular tomato. Instead they offer sweet and tart flavors, I don't recommend eating them raw. However cooked, they have a pleasant mild flavor. One of my favorite recipes, an oven baked curry chicken, uses them. I also use it to make my family's favorite green chili sauce.

Health Benefits: They contain a high level of fiber, have shown anti-cancer properties, and have tons of Vitamin C. Not to mention they help with vision and bursts of energy!

Comprehensive List Of In-Season Fall Veggies

All of the vegetables on the list below are in-season during the months of September, October, and November.