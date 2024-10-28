My 5 Favorite In-Season Fall Fruits And Why You Should Be Eating Them

While fruit is delicious any time of year, there is something extra special about it when it is in season. What? Shocked to know that strawberries aren't just growing year round. With grocery stores making food an easily accessible commodity year-round it can be easy to forget. However, fruit does have specific seasons where it should be harvested. Not only for better nutritional value but for better taste. Here are my 5 favorite in-season fall fruits and their health benefits.

My 5 Favorite In-Season Fall Fruits

Seasonal eating isn't only good for you, it is also good for the environment. It allows you to have a rotation in your diet, allowing for variety in taste and nutrition. Besides being nutritious for you, it is beneficial for the planet. The University of Maryland Medical System shares that "by buying locally grown food, you help reduce emissions and help the earth in the process." They point out how having food transported by trucks, trains, planes, or other modalities increases emissions "contributing to the greenhouse gases largely responsible for climate change."

So, now that you know it is good to eat seasonally and locally, you may be wondering what is in season now. Here are just some of my favorite in-season fall fruits. A comprehensive list of them is given at the end of the article.

1.) Apples

Did you know that "worldwide, there are more than 7,500 types of apple varieties?" That's a lot of apples! Besides having a variety of flavor options to choose from, the apples are famous for the saying "an apple a day keeps the doctor away." Well perhaps that is because they have "14 percent of the daily recommend Vitamin C" levels. They also help regulate blood sugar, and lower the risk of lung cancer and asthma.

2.) Asian Pears

These delicious in-season fruits are actually available from August through November. This fruit looks like a blend of an apple and a pear and honestly it is one of my favorite things ever. They are best when they are still firm. These delicious golden fruits are high in fiber, potassium, Vitamin K, copper, and vitamin C. Traditional Chinese medicine even uses them to help treat coughs.

3.) Grapes

Who doesn't love grapes!? While I tend to be partial to the purple grapes, I also love the green ones. Food Print shares that "In the U.S., most grapes are harvested in the late summer and early fall. The grapes you see at grocery stores in winter often come from Chile or elsewhere in Latin America." While grapes do contain some amounts of copper and potassium, their real health benefit is in their skin. Their skin is high in antioxidants.

4.) Persimmons

Only available between October and November, this is one of those in-season fall fruits that not many people know about. Persimmons are "the national fruit of Japan." They are a beautiful bright orange color and are round in shape. Besides being delicious, these fruits are high in Vitamins A and C. Additionally, they provide a good source of fiber.

5.) Raspberries

Did you know that "The U.S. is number three in global commercial raspberry production?" That's right we are one of the world's largest suppliers of these delicious berries. Raspberries are not only delicious, they are also an excellent source of fiber and Vitamin C. Another health benefit, that surprises many, is that raspberries are high in omega 3 fatty acids. Not to mention they are high in antioxidants as well.

Comprehensive List of In-Season Fall Fruits

The fruits on this list are all in season some time between early September and late November. Some may be in-season even earlier or later as well, however all of these fruits are available during the autumn months. Note that this list is based off of Virginia's location. To see what is in season in your state visit The Seasonal Food Guide and select your state. Try and challenge yourself to eat seasonally!