Musician Johnny Neel, Who Played With The Dickey Betts Band And The Allman Brothers Band, Dies At 70

Johnny Neel, who was described by American Songwriter as a "[s]inger/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist," and was a member of the Allman Brothers Band and the Dickey Betts Band, died on Sunday at 70. The cause of his death has not been announced at this time.

Warren Haynes, Neel's collaborator and friend, posted a long, nostalgic statement about Neel on Facebook that read in part: "His uncanny ability to draw from so many musical styles and genres was amazing and his gift for improvisation was unmatched. We wrote a lot of music together, we played a lot of music together, and we traveled the world together, and maybe most importantly, we had a lot of fun times and created a lot of beautiful memories. Hence the stories. Johnny's music and his legend will live on forever. Miss you Neely.."

Who Was Johnny Neel And What Were His Contributions To Music?

He And Warren Haynes Were In The Dickey Betts Band

The two worked on the album Pattern Disruptive (1988), which led them into the Allman Brothers Band. For Neel, it was another major step in a lengthy and distinguished musical career that started early. At the tender age of 12, he cut his debut single with a band known as The Shapes Of Soul. It hit big in the Philly region.

After a pair of independent albums, Neel, at 30, headed in 1984 for where the action in the music industry was - Nashville.

He was a successful songwriter as well. Neel's tunes were recorded by renowned artists like the Oak Ridge Boys, Travis Tritt, and Keith Whitley.

Duane Betts, Dickey's Son, Added His Own Message Of Remembrance About Johnny Neel

Betts wrote on Instagram, "I'm very saddened to hear of the passing of our friend Johnny Neel. I first met Johnny as a kid when he was playing in dad's band during the 1980's. He always put a smile on my face and we shared many laughs.

My condolences to his family. Sending love. We'll miss you, brother Johnny.

Rest easy..."

There Was Also A Tribute Posted To Neel Just Months Ago On The Official Instagram Page Of The Late Dickey Betts

It Was A 70th Birthday Message

On Neel's 70th birthday on June 11, there was a tribute to him on the late Dickey Betts' Instagram page that described him as "A gifted songwriter, keyboard player and harp player extraordinaire." (Betts passed away earlier this year.)

Obviously Johnny Neel was an exceptional music virtuoso who was appreciated and respected by many inside and outside the industry.