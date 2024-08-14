Musician Dies From Fatal Gunshot While Visiting Friend

Tragedy ravages this Orlando musician's community when someone shoots him while visiting a friend in Houston, Texas. Now, friends and family come together to remember the fond memories he brought to everyone in his life.

Recently, drummer Clifton Johnson passes away in Houston, Texas from a fatal gunshot wound while visiting a friend. Deputies in Harris County report that the musician comes to the city to visit his friend and attend service. However, his friend's estranged husband comes in and shoots Johnson. Then, Clifton passes away from his gunshot wound in the hospital the next day. Currently, the motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

Orlando Musician Dies After Visiting Friend in Houston, Texas

Music director Assel Jean-Pierre was supposed to meet his friend for a service beforehand. Unfortunately, now, he memorializes the fallen musician, remembering how cherished he was in their church. "He's a very loving person who loved God and who had a special love for the ministry," Assel says of Clifton. ""He is so genuine, and it shows in how he and the sound that he puts out. It's from the heart he's playing is very soulful. He plays with everybody. He plays for anybody. As long as you invite Cliff, if he's available, he'll be there."

Moreover, Jean-Pierre emphasizes faith during this tragic time of grief. Him and the rest of the church comes together to help the musician's family overcome the loss. ""Knowing that his daughter is never going to see her dad again at from 12 years old. And this, this is very painful on all of us," Assel expresses. "The love that was felt by Cliff at every congregation, everywhere that he served, is something that I've never seen."

Two memorial services were held for the late musician. One immediately in Houston for his loved ones there, the other at his church in Orlando afterwards.