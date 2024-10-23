Music Executive Ran Over And Killed By Garbage Truck, Mourned By Husband

In a tragic accident, a music executive died after getting into a traffic accident in Amsterdam. She ended up getting in an accident with a garbage truck.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Cindy Charles was the head of music at Twitch. She leaves behind a doting husband following her accident as well as a son and stepson. Too often when we see stories in the news, we forget that they're real people with real lives. It's sad that readers are going to think about the way the music executive died rather than the enriching life she lived.

But that's what her husband Ricky Fishman wants to remind all of us. Charles and Fishman shared a love story for the ages, and I hope that stands in the face of eternity. Fishman shared a heartfelt message to the music executive on on social media.

"My family and I have been devastated by this loss," Fishman began. "I met Cindy fifty years ago at SUNY Buffalo. Though we didn't date at the time, we were good friends, running with the same motley crew. We lost touch after college, both got married, each had a son, and reconnected at a thirty year 'friends reunion.' "

Music Executive Leaves Behind Loving Husband

"We have been together ever since, living bicoastal lives, between Manhattan and Berkeley," he added.

"There will be no filling the hole in the universe left by Cindy's departure from this world. She gave love and she received love, building a network of friends unrivaled by any person I have ever known," Fishman continued. "So many are grieving right now."

Fishman said that the music executive always loved to laugh and smile.

"She would joke about being the most immature 69 year old (I can finally let out her age that she tried to hide for so long:) with the energy of a teenager," he continued.

Charles also loved to travel. "She loved to travel and sadly, there are many trips we had planned, that will not happen," he added. "She will be missed deeply by friends and family, her beloved son Ben, my son Sam, and so many more."

Fishman also suggested that everyone spend time with the ones that they loved. Charles died after getting struck by a garbage truck near the Passeerdersgracht canal.

"Life is such a fragile affair, and what we have today, we may not, tomorrow," he added.

"Sending love to you all, but especially to Cindy, who graced the world with her presence," Fishman wrote. "Her life was cut short, but it burned brightly as her memory surely will."