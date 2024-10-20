Multiple Students Wind Up In Hospital After Eating Mysterious Gummy Bears

On October 17, 17 middle school students were reported with overdose symptoms in Southern California. The 12 to 13-year-olds had consumed something that looked like a gummy bear, and shortly suffered nausea, vomiting, lethargy, and anxiety.

The school nurse found or was found by the struggling students. She contacted 911 around 10:30 am and first responders arrived at the school half an hour later.

It's no secret that the gummy bears weren't any ordinary Haribos. LAFD Captain Erik Scott told PEOPLE that there was no evidence of fentanyl in the gummies. An investigation is underway "to determine exactly what that was [in the gummies], if it was THC [or] CBD."

Middle Schooler Students Suffer Overdose Symptoms

Scott further told the outlet that, there were "a total of 35 firefighters on scene, including five ambulances and two advanced providers, which were nurse practitioners that fully evaluated" all 17 students.

The incident hospitalized two students. Their condition remains unconfirmed.

The rest of the students were released to their parents or the school. LAFD representative Margaret Stewart reported that there were no life-threatening symptoms.

It's unknown where the barely-teenage children got their hands on the laced gummies. Likely, many of their schoolmates who witnessed the emergency response won't be in a hurry to take part.

There were helicopters flying over the school. Nine ambulances, news crews, and many cops were on the scene. Quite the disturbance isn't a pleasant sight when you're so young.

A mother told the outlet, "after I knew my son was safe, I then thought about all the kids looking out the windows, while trying to study and learn, seeing a barrage of emergency vehicles and sick, scared kids and how that is a trauma in and of itself."

I hope the children make a full recovery. This should serve as a stark warning against substance abuse.