Mugshot Of Alleged Georgia School Shooter Colt Gray Surfaces As Family Member Speaks Out

The mugshot of alleged Georgia school shooter Colt Gray has surfaced online. In the image, the suspected shooter appears sullen.

Gray has long hair that appears to have been dyed blond. Channel Action News 2 secured the image from the authorities in Georgia. Authorities are charging Gray as an adult in the shooting. Four people died, and nine people were hospitalized.

Meanwhile, Gray's aunt, Annie Polhamus Brown, has spoken out about her nephew's arrest. In a Facebook post, she promised to stick with her nephew.

"They are charging my 14yo nephew as an adult, for murder," Brown wrote in a social media post."Yall ready to see Polhamus blood in full throttle? Nah, I wouldn't be either."

#BREAKING: We've just received the mugshot of Colt Gray, the 14-year-old Apalachee High School shooting suspect accused of killing four people: https://t.co/tkVAxWh5h5 pic.twitter.com/mSvcTLXcxA — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) September 5, 2024

Colt Gray's Aunt Speaks Out

She vowed not to leave her "nephew standing alone!!!!"

"When Uvalde happened, I told my own children that 'only hurt people hurt people'," Brown wrote. She also said she did everything she could for her nephew. "I will take care of my nephew and what he needs on this side — just check yourself before you speak about a child that never asked to deal with the bulls—t he saw on a daily basis."

She also said that she wouldn't back down.

"I am not scared, I will not back down," Brown said. "I Will NOT disrespect other parents and families that are dealing with this tragedy on the opposite end. They DID NOT DESERVE THIS!!!!"

"Y'all can go ahead and play the blame game all you want, but THE FAMILIES affected by my nephew's actions deserve all the attention now!!!!!!," she added.

Brown made her Facebook account private after it went viral.

Meanwhile, the FBI revealed it previously investigated threats from Gray in 2023.

It wrote, "In May 2023, the FBI's National Threat Operations Center received several anonymous tips about online threats to commit a school shooting at an unidentified location and time."

"The online threats contained photographs of guns. Within 24 hours, the FBI determined the online post originated in Georgia and the FBI's Atlanta Field Office referred the information to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office for action," it continued.

Local authorities found no probable cause to arrest him.