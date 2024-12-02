MSNBC's Rachel Maddow Is In A Backstage Feud With Morning Joe Hosts: Report

MSNBC is reportedly in the middle of a backstage feud between several of its on-air hosts. Rachel Maddow is angry with the Morning Joe hosts for meeting with Donald Trump after the election. Tensions are reportedly at an all-time high.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Joe Scarborough and also Mika Brzezinski visited with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. They wanted to restart communications with the president-elect. Maddow reportedly called the move "opportunistic" and is also angry at the pair.

"The meeting at Mar-a-Lago created a lot of tension in the teams, and many other stars...see both Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski as opportunistic and with very low self respect and forgetting their values of being journalists with independence and integrity," said an insider at MSNBC

The insider said that Maddow is very angry at the two and frustrated by the move. This has also led to tension at the network.

Rachel Maddow Is Angry

"They have lost a lot of credibility. Rachel Maddow is pissed at them as are other presenters like Chris Hayes and Ari Melber. They are so frustrated," the journalist said. "It was such a stupid thing to do. They have bent the knee to ensure not being targeted by Trump and the whole MAGA world."

The in-fighting comes amid plummeting ratings and Maddow also reportedly taking a $5 million pay cut to stay at the network. People at the company are worried about MSNBC's reputation now.

"Most of us don't want to be part of that," the journalist also said. "Some are thinking about trying to join other media organizations where we can do our job with respect and values to bring truth to the table without being pressured by the people in power."

Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly also blasted the move as well, telling MSNBC and its hosts to go back to their side.

She said, "I searched for a way to respond appropriately, and I called on my 10 years as a litigator, in addition to my now 20 as a journalist, and I think I found the perfect phrase: Go f*** yourselves."

Kelly also said, "Go f*** yourselves. Go f*** yourselves you dishonest jokes of faux journalists. What an absurd farce... Which one was insincere? He's Hitler? Or now we're going to speak truth to power and find a way of speaking to and working with Donald Trump? Which one was a lie?"