MSNBC’s Joy Reid Goes On Angry Thanksgiving Rant

Amid MSNBC's financial struggles, Joy Reid stirs up the controversy by going on a Thanksgiving tirade against Trump supporters. If she's going for shock and outrage to rack up the numbers, it's working.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Joy Reid chose to address the many people out there, saddened by the divide in families that the recent vote has made. Due to people's political differences, and the extremism that comes with it, many are choosing to eat apart from their Trump-supporting family members. This is probably due to the inevitable political arguments that happen around the turkey table.

However, Joy Reid threw her full support behind people deciding to eat away from their republican families this Thanksgiving. Her outburst was heartfelt and full of bitterness. "You right-wingers shouldn't have to suffer the consequences of your votes? 'You don't want to be around me because I voted for fascism. No fair. I am coughing on you with COVID, but you want me to wear a mask for your safety? No fair. My body, my choice.' Well, here's an alternative thought — make your own dinner, MAGA. Make your own sandwiches, wipe your own tears, troll amongst yourselves with Elon, and leave us alone."

Joy Reid is fully in support of anyone who decides that they're still too sore from Trump's win to enjoy a peaceful Thanksgiving. Sometimes the dust has to be allowed to settle first.

The Internet Reacts To Joy Reid And Her Thanksgiving Rant

There is no doubt that MSNBC decided to let Joy Reid go on her Thanksgiving rant for the reaction it would garner. There are few better ways to pull in a bigger crowd than appealing to one side while outraging the other. The days of neutral journalism are over, it's all about sensationalism and hate now.

Of course, it worked just as planned, and the reaction has been as wild as predicted. One X user thinks a lawsuit is in order. "Does anyone want to join me in a class action lawsuit against this defamatory woman? I'm so tired of her voice, lies, hatred towards others... it has caused me "irreparable harm" and induces "traumatic " thoughts, feelings, and rationale."

However, others are siding with the Elon Musk MSNBC buyout, claiming Joy Reid shouldn't lose her job over the Thanksgiving rant. Instead, she should be part of the censored outlet they dream of, akin to the communist countries they fear so much.

Elon needs to:

- buy MSNBC

- NOT fire Joy Reid

- keep her shows on air



...but 100% change the format for her shows:

- start every show by paising Donald Trump

- expose legacy media collusion with establishment

- expose corruption in DNC and with Democrats

- reveal who gives... — PlainJane ?? (@PlainJa65866722) November 28, 2024

It sounds like some of the Republicans are calling for a controlled media dictatorship these days. Whatever makes them happy I guess.