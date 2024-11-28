MSNBC Just Hit A New Low As Ratings Continue To Tank

It's not looking too good for MSNBC these days. The channel just hit a new low as ratings continue to slip after the presidential election.

Across November, the news network saw ratings drop a staggering 47 percent. Meanwhile, CNN also dropped 33 percent in ratings. Comparatively, Fox News appeared to gain views in the aftermath of Donald Trump's victory over Kamala Harris. Fox held 62 percent of total day audience for the month, according to the network.

Meanwhile, MSNBC struggled to pull in 644,000 average primetime viewers across the month. It's a staggering slump considering the station was riding high during the election. It's down 52 percent year-to-date in the ratings.

The channel also garnered backlash for hypocrisy from its viewers. The MNSBC segment Morning Joe show, hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, went and met with Trump after the election. However, viewers pointed out that the show routinely blasted and criticized the president-elect over the years.

MSNBC Garners Backlash

The hosts wanted to restart communications with Trump before he takes office. Scarborough handwaved away the backlash.

"Yesterday, I saw for the first time what a massive disconnect there was between social media and the real world because we were flooded with phone calls from people all day, literally around the world, all very positive, very supportive: 'I understand what you did,'" Scarborough said.

He continued, "But once in a while I would get a text or call from someone going: 'Oh, man, I hope you're doing okay.' I would call them back... I'd go: 'Are you on Twitter?' And he goes: 'I am.' I'd go: 'Well I'm not so we've had a good day.' All of us will do the best we can do and we're all working towards a better America."

Meanwhile, CNN is also feeling the heat with insiders at the station saying that CNN is considering axing some of its biggest stars.

"There are a lot of other media and platforms or TV channels. So the situation is easier for the big stars compared to the other journalists and the production workers," an 18-year veteran of CNN told The U.S. Sun. "I have been feeling frustration and tensions in the star hosts, like Anderson Cooper, Jack Tapper, and Erin Burnett, for example. And some of them have been fed up with the situation for a bit now."

The journalist also added, "From the journalists and the production workers, everyone is scared. And trying to see what could happen next, to anticipate the inevitable. It's a sinking ship. And we know many of us will be out of here in the next few weeks or months."