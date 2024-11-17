MSNBC Host Has Meltdown After Awkward NSFW Comment

On Friday night, MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle lost control after a guest made an awkward joke. She had to cut to commercial to get herself together.

Videos by Wide Open Country

11th Hour, hosted by Ruhle, were discussing Trump's push for Matt Gaetz to be attorney general. This nomination for the controversial congressman has been received poorly be many.

Former representative Max Rose had a lot to say on the issue. "He'll never get a vote. They'll have to discard this race, and he's gonna spend the next two years running for governor saying that, "The deep state establishment prevented me from winning," and that's the quintessential MAGA campaign for governor," he professionally said.

Unfortunately, this level of seriousness would be completely undermined by a tired joke popular with teenagers. After some brief discussion by other guests, Tom Rodgers thought to add, "I do agree. He will probably have to pull out." This innuendo goes over everyone's head, until he adds, "Excuse me, that's a bad choice of words."

Despite the guests trying to continue their discussion, Ruhle found this absolutely and utterly hilarious.

"He will probably have to pull out." Poor choice of words by guest Tom Rogers about Matt Gaetz sends Stephanie Ruhle spinning. (Video: MSNBC) pic.twitter.com/4aLfTxaPh3 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 16, 2024

Ruhle Cuts To Ad Break After Inappropriate Joke

Ruhle lets out a cutting, "Oh!" as some slight smiles were shared by the other guests.

Rodgers continued the point he was making as Ruhle carried on guffawing at the joke. It's hard to tell if Rodgers had the joke planned or if it was a spur-of-the-moment addition considering how he continues his point without further acknowledgment of Ruhle's outburst.

Despite her guests continuing the discussion, Ruhle interrupts the conversation by saying, "I just threw up in my mouth, and we have to go to commercial."

Considering the immature nature of the joke and how all the other guests handled themselves, it's difficult not to find the outburst slightly embarrassing. Some are of the same opinion.

"MSNBC Ladies and Gentlemen. Humor and analysis of a fifteen-year-old," one writes in comment of the clip.

Others seem to share in the humor. "THIS is must see TV. I don't watch MSM anymore but I really like Stephanie Ruhle," another comments.