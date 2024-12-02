MSNBC Guest Takes Dig At Morning Joe Hosts Over Trump Visit

The fallout around the Morning Joe hosts meeting with President-Elect Donald Trump continues. Now, a MSNBC guest is ripping hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinksi over the meeting.

Videos by Wide Open Country

The two met with Trump following the election, journeying to Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago. They wanted to reestablish connections after blasting Trump for years, even comparing him to Hitler. Appearing on MSNBC, former GOP Congressman David Jolly blasted the two.

Of the hosts, he said, "You can't go to Mar-a-Lago. You can't do it. That's going to get me in trouble. You can't do that." He said that Democrats were angry because "We know we're right, but we're on the losing side of this battle."

Jolly said the Morning Joe hosts should be doubling on holding Trump accountable rather than extending an olive branch. "And double down on trying to present a democracy that represents all people, even in a losing environment," Jolly added.

Morning Joe Hosts Garner Controversy

He also said, "In the Democratic Party, in media, among the electorate. They're saying: 'I just give up. We're going to give him equity. We're going to give him parity to traditional American values.' No, that's absolutely wrong."

Following backlash from people, the Morning Joe hosts defended the meeting as the right call.

"Yesterday I saw for the first time what a massive disconnect there was between social media and the real world because we were flooded with phone calls from people all day, literally around the world, all very positive, very supportive, 'I understand what you did...'" Scarborough said.

"But once in a while I would get a text or call from someone going, 'Oh, man, I hope you're doing okay.' I would call them back... I'd go: 'Are you on Twitter?' And he goes, 'I am.' I'd go 'Well I'm not so we've had a good day," he added. "All of us will do the best we can do and we're all working towards a better America."

Meanwhile, Megyn Kelly blasted the Morning Joe hosts. She said, "I searched for a way to respond appropriately, and I called on my 10 years as a litigator, in addition to my now 20 as a journalist, and I think I found the perfect phrase: Go f*** yourselves."

She continued, "Go f*** yourselves. Go f*** yourselves you dishonest jokes of faux journalists. What an absurd farce... Which one was insincere? He's Hitler? Or now we're going to speak truth to power and find a way of speaking to and working with Donald Trump? Which one was a lie?"