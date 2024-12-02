MSNBC Contributor Molly Jong-Fast Is Speechless On Air After Hunter Biden Pardon

President Joe Biden's decision to pardon his son Hunter Biden took everyone by surprise and sent shock waves through the country. Even MSNBC contributor Molly Jong-Fast was speechless. The on-air political personality didn't have anything to say when breaking the news.

"I just want to alert you all to some breaking news that we're getting. NBC is reporting that President Biden is expected to pardon his son, Hunter Biden," MSNBC guest host Melissa Murray told her while on the air. "According to NBC News, the president made the decision this weekend. Molly, fast and furious, what do you make of this new news?"

However, John-Fast said that she needed time to process the information. "I, so, I just heard it — I have to process it — I don't have a take. I'm sorry," Jong-Fast said.

This comes after Biden vowed not to pardon his son. He said he respected the court system. Courts found Hunter Biden guilty of federal gun violations on three charges. Now, Biden is reversing his stance and pardoning Hunter before he was set to serve jail time.

Hunter Biden Pardoned

"Today, I signed a pardon for my son Hunter," Biden said in a statement. "From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department's decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively, and unfairly, prosecuted."

Michelle Goldberg, a New York Times columnist, said that she understands why the president pardoned his son Hunter.

"Joe Biden bent over backwards not to intervene in order to show, you know, sort of how much of a respecter of norms he was, unlike Donald Trump," she said. "But you know, we see kind of what that got him. And I certainly understand why [he] would not want to forfeit the future and life of his son to uphold a set of norms that are about to go up in smoke."

Meanwhile, Hunter himself released a statement on the news.

"I have admitted and taken responsibility for my mistakes during the darkest days of my addiction — mistakes that have been exploited to publicly humiliate and shame me and my family for political sport," he said in a statement to Fox News. "Despite all of this, I have maintained my sobriety for more than five years because of my deep faith and the unwavering love and support of my family and friends."