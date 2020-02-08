'Mr. Bojangles': The Story Behind the Song

"Mr. Bojangles" was written by Grammy-nominated country music artist Jerry Jeff Walker-- aka The Gypsy Songman -- for his 1968 album of the same name. The song has become an American icon. It was covered by incredible artists including Bob Dylan, John Denver, Nina Simone, Whitney Houston, Neil Diamond, Sammy Davis Jr., and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, whose 1970 cover rose to number 9 in the 1971 Billboard top 100 charts. Its covers have been as diverse as they have been impressive, their sounds ranging from Hollywood to Texas, but always staying truly American.

Who was the original "Mr. Bojangles" who inspired Walker to write this well-known country music song? Believe it or not, it was based on a homeless man he met in a New Orleans jail. The man referred to himself as "Mr. Bojangles" and regaled Walker with various stories about his life and then created a depressing mood in the cell when he talked about his dog, who had died. When one of the other men requested for someone to cheer everyone up, "Mr. Bojangles" hopped up and performed a tap dance.

Read More: How Jerry Jeff Walker's 'Viva Terlingua' Shaped Outlaw Country Music

The nickname makes sense since it originated with the tap dancer and performer, Bill Robinson. You might recognize him from some classic 1930s films like Shirley Temple's Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm. His success led to many street performers being called "Bojangles," which inspired Walker's jail buddy's alias (mostly to keep his true name under wraps from the cops). With the background on that legendary, timeless name in mind, Jerry Jeff Walker's song takes on a whole new meaning and brings that character to life. A fitting character for someone nicknamed "The Gypsy Songman" to write about, we might add. The tune has left an indelible print on American country music.

Read More: Real Life Love Stories That Inspired Popular Country Songs

"Mr. Bojangles" Lyrics:

I knew a man Bojangles and he'd dance for you

In worn out shoes

With silver hair, a ragged shirt, and baggy pants

The old soft shoe

He jumped so high, jumped so high

Then he lightly touched down

I met him in a cell in New Orleans I was

down and out

He looked to me to be the eyes of age

as he spoke right out

He talked of life, talked of life, he laughed

clicked his heels and stepped

He said his name "Bojangles" and he danced a lick

across the cell

He grabbed his pants and spread his stance,

Oh he jumped so high and then he clicked his heels

He let go a laugh, let go a laugh

and shook back his clothes all around

Mr. Bojangles, Mr. Bojangles

Mr. Bojangles, dance

He danced for those at minstrel shows and county fairs

throughout the south

He spoke through tears of 15 years how his dog and him

traveled about

The dog up and died, he up and died

And after 20 years he still grieves

He said I dance now at every chance in honky tonks

for drinks and tips

But most the time I spend behind these county bars

'cause I drinks a bit

He shook his head, and as he shook his head

I heard someone ask him please

Mr. Bojangles, Mr. Bojangles

Mr. Bojangles, dance

Now Watch: 5 Things You Didn't Know About Randy Travis