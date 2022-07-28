The 10 Most Charming Mountain Towns in America

There's nothing more magical than visiting the mountains. The snow-capped peaks year-round and the opportunity for outdoor adventure is something everyone should experience. We've rounded up the ten best mountain towns across America that you can add to your travel bucket list.

1. Aspen, Colorado

This Colorado town in the Rocky Mountains is a result of the silver mining boom in the late 1800s. With ski resorts, fancy restaurants, art galleries and boutiques and stunning mountain views, this resort town in the mountains can't be beat.

2. Park City, Utah

The location for the Sundance Film Festival every year is also a popular skiers destination. It's the home of the Utah Olympic Park, which was the site of the 2002 Olympics. From mountain biking, hiking trails and fly fishing in the summer to cross country skiing in the winter, there is plenty to do here year-round.

3. Asheville, North Carolina

This gem in North Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountains has a cute downtown art district full of museums and is also home to the historic Biltmore mansion.

4. Ketchum, Idaho

With stunning views of the peak of Bald Mountain and the Sun Valley Resort ski resort in the winter, this destination in Idaho is full of outdoor adventure.

5. Lake Tahoe, California

This getaway in Northern California has skiing in the winter and lake activities in the summer. The vibe is always chill and off the grid so its a perfect place to unwind whatever the time of year.

6. Jackson Hole, Wyoming

This beautiful little town in Wyoming is only an hour outside of Yellowstone National Park. You get all of the small-town vibes with cute shops along the main street and constant views of the mountain range. It's the perfect place for a mountain getaway.

7. Taos, New Mexico

Located just outside of Santa Fe, Taos is nestled within the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. It has all of the adobe charm you'll find in Santa Fe and is full of incredible art from talented artists around the world. It would make for a great road trip!

8. Stowe, Vermont

Stowe is one of the cutest little mountain towns in all of New England. The Stowe Mountain Resort is excellent skiing and the little town is full of restaurants and shops. You can also take the Pinnacle Train all the way to the summit of the Stowe Pinnacle for views of the state forest.

9. Cordova, Alaska

Located in the Chugach National Forest, this small town in Alaska is pretty remote. It's home to less than 3,000 residents according to a 2010 census. But the Mt Eyek Ski area has incredible skiing despite only having one chairlift.

10. Lake Placid, New York

This Olympic winter sports hub in the Adirondack Mountains is more than just a beautiful lake. The Lake Placid Olympic Museum is a must-visit as well as the old olympic ski jump.

This article was originally published on September 3, 2019.

