Motorsports Park Shuts Down After 9-Year-Old's Death In Freak Accident

As a motorcycle rider, there is one thing you learn very quickly. The hobby is always hand in hand with death. Nurses refer to us as organ donors, and with good reason. It is one of the coolest, but most fatal modes of transport available. However, after a 9-year-old girl's death at a motorsports park, it is still being forced to close, despite the obvious risk taken by parents.

Videos by Wide Open Country

It is a tragic shame that a 9-year-old girl has died while riding a motorcycle around a custom-built motorsports track. However, the risks are always there, and nobody would ever fool themselves into thinking it is anything but dangerous. However, the park claims that there is a lawsuit in place from the parents which has forced it to shut down.

The girl, while driving her small electric motorcycle, crashed into another rider. She sustained injuries and later died in hospital. The 9-year-old was a well-known rider at the motorsports park and was sponsored for her skill and enthusiasm. The parents have dubbed it a "freak accident" and haven't pinned the blame anywhere.

Motorsports Park Shutting Down

The California motorsports park was a well-known and important location for many riders, including the 9-year-old girl. It was one of the main spots in the state and will be missed. However, after a statement was released on Instagram, it appears that is all over.

The park recently released a statement, saying "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of LEMX. Due to a lawsuit from a tragic accident that occurred in June the property owner has terminated our agreement as they are being brought into it as well." According to the park owners, the landowner has been pulled into an apparent lawsuit and has decided that they no longer want to be involved.

However, in a statement from the parents of the 9-year-old girl about the lawsuit involving the motorsports track, their lawyer says there is no such thing. They clarified that it was a freak accident and that they hadn't sought financial gain. They are both aware of how important the track is to the area and would be reluctant to damage that.

A search of records has not uncovered anything about the lawsuit. The motorsports complex was approached for a statement, but none has been forthcoming.