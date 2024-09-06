Mother Who Killed 9-Year-Old In Wrong-Way Crash Had License Suspended 57 Times

A few weeks ago, Kerri Bedrick got into a wrong-way collision in Long Island. The resulting accident killed her 9-year-old son. In the wake of the devastating event, new details have emerged regarding Bedrick's driver's license.

Per the New York Post, Bedrick was driving high on methamphetamines. During an arraignment, her license was suspended for the 57th time by Suffolk County Judge Richard I. Horowitz. The judge decided to hold Bedrick in custody without bail after she pleaded not guilty to the murder charges brought against her.

On the day of the accident, August 22, Bedrick's license had been under active suspension. Leading up to the crash, Bedrick's license had been suspended 56 times on eight separate days. According to New York's state laws, a driver can be hit with multiple suspensions for varied reasons. In addition to murder, Bedrick is being charged with "aggravated vehicular homicide, manslaughter and other related charges, including an aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle rap."

Mother In Wrong-Way Car Crash Had Multiple License Suspensions

Allegedly, the police found four grams of pills in Bedrick's vehicle that tested positive for meth. A felony criminal complaint stated that Bedrick admitted to taking the pills before operating the vehicle with her son, Eli D. Henrys, in the backseat.

"She also made an admission that she had taken methamphetamine at 8 p.m. the night previously before she started driving," stated Assistant District Attorney Laura Newcombe. When officers asked Bedrick where she had been driving to, Bedrick reportedly stated, "I honestly don't know."

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney spoke further about the horrific nature of the accident. "The loss of life in this incident, particularly that of a young child, is heartbreaking," he stated. Additionally, Bedrick's lawyer, Scott Zerner, referred to the incident as a "tragic accident."

"No one on this planet is more upset about it than she is," Zerner said. "She suffers from ailments and has been prescribed the methamphetamine properly by a doctor and she was not under influence of any alcohol or any non-prescription drug that she was not prescribed." When further details are revealed in this case, we at Wide Open Country will inform our readership accordingly.