Mother Preemptively Puts 12-Year-Old On Controversial Weight Loss Drug To Stop Her From Getting Fat

I swear, people will do anything except exercise and eat a healthy diet. This lazy mother has decided that putting her 12-year-old child on a weight loss drug is preferable to taking care of her properly.

Children shouldn't be able to become clinically obese when proper care, diet, and attention are provided. They are full of energy, and provided they are fed healthy food, and given time to spend their energy outside, it's unlikely they'll be anything more than chubby.

However, this mother had allowed her 12-year-old child to reach 73kg at only 5Ft 1in, so she turned to a popular weight loss drug. The mother had already let herself become obese, relying on the drug to cut her weight, so she decided to get her child's daughter on it too.

At first, doctors turned her away. However, this is the US, and if you want a prescription, it'll never be too difficult. Eventually, she found a doctor who would let her use semaglutide, which is the active ingredient in the commonly used weight loss drug Ozempic. It was a simple case of a virtual consultation.

The Moral Issues With A Mother Putting A Child On a Weight Loss Drug

There are an increasing amount of obese children in the US every year. This is due to more children spending time in sedentary lifestyles, and the huge amounts of ultra-processed foods they eat. Rather than changing lifestyles, parents want an easy option. Sadly, drugs are the usual go-to in US society.

Kait Handler, the mother feeding her 12-year-old the weight loss drug, was asked to defend her choice. "She's struggling with her own self-worth and this could alleviate those issues. Why wouldn't I give her the tool to do that?"

But, education about healthy living is also a tool to help with self-worth that doesn't involve a drug subscription. It's also much better for the heart.

When asked about her own experience with the weight loss drug, the mother said "When I look at myself, I don't have as much shame as I did before. The happier I get, the sadder I'll be when I'm not happy anymore." This statement is both tragic and scary. The amount of dependence on a pharmaceutical in that statement is awful. Her entire mental health is leaning on regular drug use rather than a lifestyle change.