Mother Of Two Shares Haunting Final Social Media Post Before Giant Speaker Killed Her During Bike Race

A final social media post from mother of two and cyclist Jaiane Oliveira is haunting. Oliveira died after a giant speaker fell on her and crushed her during a bike race.

In her final social media post, the mother of two was so excited for the upcoming race. She shared a photo of herself decked out in all of her bike gear and smiling for the camera. Just hours later, Oliveira would crash into a truck sending a giant speaker on top of her. Although bystanders tried to help her, the mother of two died from her injuries.

She captioned her post, "Sow with gratitude so that you may reap with joy. God will honor you."

Oliveira ended up crashing into the truck because a fellow racer got too close to her. She swerved into the truck as a result. In the comment section of the post, several of her followers shared their condolences.

One wrote, "May God receive you in the realm of glory Jai an enlightened person. My condolences to the family members. May God comfort your hearts and your princes."

People Mourn Mother Of Two

Another wrote, "I didn't know her, but a deep sadness what happened, may God comfort the hearts of the children, and the whole family, unbelievable."

Yet another wrote, "May God comfort the families at this very difficult time! ? Only those who go through this pain know, who has no cure! May you rest in peace! U were a contagious person!"

Meanwhile, others think that the fellow cyclist should be charged in her death. They said that the cyclist pushed the mother of two. One wrote, "What makes me mad is that watching the video she got pushed! She didn't get out of balance, she was murdered and the culprit must be punished!"

Another wrote, "It was pushed didn't unbalanced to see clearly in the video, this case really needs an investigation." Another wrote, "I think it's absurd, the title of the matters should be "cyclist dies after opponent pushes her against soundbox". Clearly in the video she got PUSHED!"

Yet another wrote, "The organization unnoticed a sound car with boxes exceeding the width of the car at the height of the cyclists' heads, forming a "guillotine" without at least signaling, in the final stretch of the test. They were left out too, they need to answer for it.. Condolences to family and friends Lamentable."