Mother Of Two Crushed To Death By Falling Speaker Seconds From Bike Race Finish Line

You truly never know when you're going to go out. A mother of two was riding high on life. Moments before she reached a bike race finish line, a giant speaker fell on her and killed her. It's a freak accident reminiscent of a horror movie like Final Destination, but it's tragically true.

The mother of two loved life as a cyclist. However, her passion for bike racing ultimately led to her death. 34-year-old Jaiane Oliveira was in the middle of the race when she swerved. She ended up smashing into a sound truck close to the track. ANother biker caused the accident by biking too close to the mother.

The force of Oliveira smashing into the truck caused a six-foot speaker to fall from the vehicle and crush the cyclist. Many people witnessed the scene and quickly rushed to her aid. They managed to pull the speaker from her and attempted to treat her injuries. However, she later died at a hospital due to head injuries.

According to the US Sun, the cyclist leaves behind two twin boys and a husband. In a strange twist to the story, the sound truck ended up fleeing the scene before authorities arrived. Authorities are conducting an investigation into her passing.

Mother Of Two Dies

"On behalf of the entire Dubai Bikers team, we regret the death of the cyclist, Jaiane Oliveira," the event organizers said, according to reports.

"The loss of this special person leaves a deep void in our hearts," the group said in the post. "May the memories and legacy bring comfort and strength."

Prior to her death, Oliveira celebrated the race just prior to her death. She posted a picture of herself decked out in all of her gear, ready to go race. She appeared very happy. "Sow with gratitude so that you may reap with joy," she wrote in Portuguese in the caption.

The mother of two often posted photos of both her biking competitions as well as her children. Following her passing, 70 cyclists gathered to pay their respects to Oliveira. She leaves behind a big hole in the cycling community in the area.