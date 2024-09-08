Mother Of Georgia School Shooter Colt Gray Breaks Silence Following Fatal Shooting

The mother of accused Georgia school shooter Colt Gray has finally broken her silence following the deadly shooting. Marcee Gray appeared outside of her father's home. She spoke with the media, carrying pillows inside of the home.

"It's horrible. It's absolutely horrible," Marcee said via The New York Post. However, she wasn't ready to discuss the shooting or any words to the victims. Four people died and several others were also wounded in the school shooting.

"Nothing to anyone right now. I'll have my time to speak. It's not right now," she said. She also declined to go into further detail about the message her son Colt sent her before the shooting. He reportedly texted her "I'm sorry, mom."

She also said she wasn't ready to talk. "I'm not going to talk about details or anything," she said.

It's the first time Marcee appeared since the shooting. On the day of the shooting, she had been reportedly trying to warn the school. She was attempting to drive the three hours to her son's high school when the shooting happened. At the time, she was visiting with her father.

Colt Gray's Mother Tried To Warn School

Marcee's brief appearance marked the first time she's been spotted since authorities said her son opened fire at Apalachee High School.

"I was the one that notified the school counselor at the high school. I told them it was an extreme emergency and for them to go immediately and find [my son] to check on him," she told her sister, according to the Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Colt's grandfather has defended Marcee from the media. He also called reports of neglect and abuse on her part to be untrue.

"Zero on Marcee. Marcee never did anything to Colt. All she did is help him out," he said. "Colt didn't cause that to happen. He did it. He didn't wake up one day and decide I'm going to kill [four] people. No, he didn't do that. He came out of an environment."

He also said Colt's father Colin is getting what he deserves. Colin faces 180 years in prison for gifting his son the murder weapon.

"Vengeance is mine, say the lord," he also said. "He's getting what he deserves. My grandson is getting what he deserves, too."