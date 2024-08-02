Mother Is Horrified To Find Blood All Over Her Daughter's Burger King Meal

A mother on TikTok, mindbodymomm, took to social media to relay a horrifying discovery for any parent. Tiffany Floyd and her daughter decided to take a trip to Burger King. Floyd got her daughter a burger and fries, and in her haste, she didn't initially notice anything wrong. "Obviously, I'm a busy mom, I just gave her the bag to eat the food," Floyd recounted.

That's when her daughter said, "Mom, I don't want ketchup." When Floyd checked, there was blood all over her daughter's food.

"So I take the bag back thinking that they messed up our order. I look in her bag and there is blood all over her bag, her toys, her fries, everything," Floyd says as she shows the bloodied packaging. "I yelled at my daughter to spit out whatever she had in her mouth."



Floyd pulled over, calling that Burger King's manager to discuss the situation. According to the manager, one of the employees bagging up the food cut their finger. The manager then offered Floyd a refund. Floyd, dissatisfied with the interaction, called her local health department to file a report.

"I just wanted to get this out there because it was lunchtime today, and there was a lot of people through the drive-thru. This is a serious issue, and now I have to wait a whole month to get my daughter tested for any blood issues."

Mother Finds That Her Daughter's Burger King Meal Is Covered In Blood

A Burger King representative spoke to TODAY about the situation. "We were deeply upset and concerned to learn of this incident. We have been in contact with the Guest and are working with her to resolve this incident. This incident was the result of a team member in the restaurant who injured his finger, and upon noticing immediately stepped away."

According to the representative, Burger King closed that restaurant over a weekend, retraining all the team members and hiring an external company to complete a deep cleaning. They added that all team members were fully paid for any lost shifts during the temporary shutdown.

However, Floyd is in contact with a lawyer. "I don't care if it's a drop of blood, or in this case, what it was. There's protocol," Floyd stated. "Something that has to be done, and someone has to be held accountable for this, because this is not right."