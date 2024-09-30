Mother Horrified After Finding Dead Body Near Her Son's RV

A China Spring man, Richard Tanner Ozment, 36, was arrested after Sandra Ozment, his mother, found the dead body of Michaela Brooker, 38, lying beside an RV, possibly his son's. Brooker's body was badly wounded by what appeared to be a machete. She leaves behind a child.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call on September 21 and hurried to a residence in China Spring, Texas, according to a KWTX report. After they arrived, they met Sandra who explained that, when she met Richard outside her home, she noticed he was "very sweaty."

Richard attempted to prevent her from walking around him. Eventually, Sandra was able to push him out of the way. That is where she noticed a human foot behind an RV on her property - said foot was not severed from the body, according to PEOPLE. That is when she approached and ultimately found the body of Michael Brooker.

According to the complaining, she shouted "What have you done?" and then proceeded to barricade herself in her house. Reportedly, Richard answered that Michaela "tried to stab him." Back at her house, Richard's father called 911 and first responders arrived at the scene shortly after.

Richard Tanner Ozment was nowhere to be found, but deputies found him 10 hours later hiding inside a stock tank.

A History Of Crime

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara held a press conference and commented about the event. "This is one of the most horrific, horrible, brutal, senseless attacks that we have seen in a long time," said McNamara.

McNamara commented on the fact that Richard Ozment was previously sentenced to 40 years in prison for several charges. These include instances of burglary and failing to register as a sex offender. "[The murder] never should have happened," continued McNamara.

"This guy who we believe committed this horrible and brutal murder was sentenced to 40 years. He served approximately 10 years, was paroled out and then committed this horrible crime. He never should have gotten out, but he did," said McNamara. "Anytime you see somebody parole out early like this, and then they commit this kind of crime, it's senseless."

Meanwhile, Michaela's family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to support Michaela's family.

"We are heartbroken to share that our beloved Michaela was tragically taken from us too soon. A victim of a senseless act of violence, she was a cherished mother, daughter, and friend," reads the campaign description, written by Mackenzie Prater. "Every donation will go directly towards these costs, allowing us to focus on celebrating her life and mourning our loss."