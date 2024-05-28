Mother Dies Protecting Daughter During Drag Race After Out-Of-Control Vehicle Slams Into Them

Kadie Price was able to push her two-year-old daughter out of the way of a modified Jeep CJ as it lost control and sped into the crowd during a drag race. Per MLive, Price was standing with her family as they spectated the race. The Jeep was racing northbound on the drag strip when its driver lost control while accelerating, according to the local authorities.

As the report says, "When the Jeep lost control, it veered off the drag strip towards where the Price family was watching. The Jeep struck the Price's family vehicle, which then struck Kadie."

Price was able to shove her daughter out of the Jeep's way at the last possible second. "Very likely saving her daughter from serious injury or worse," the police said.

Several bystanders tried to help Price, including Oceana County deputies, Silver Lake State Park rangers, and staff. First-aid efforts were, unfortunately, unsuccessful, and Price died from her injuries shortly afterward. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police have identified the 64-year-old driver of the Jeep, but he's yet to be named as the investigation continues.

The incident took place at the Silver Lake State Park in Michigan. According to one of Michigan's official websites, the park is a hotbed of recreational activity.

"Silver Lake State Park is home to 3 miles of stunning Lake Michigan shoreline, a modern campground, nearly 2,000 acres of sand dunes, a day-use area on inland Silver Lake and the 500-acre Silver Lake ORV Area - the only sand dune riding opportunity east of the Mississippi River."

Per NBC News, spectators were horrified following the resulting accident. "It feels actually, like, it breaks me. People are coming out here to have a good time, and this mother just lost her life."

"There [are] areas in the dunes where there are speed limits. And there are directional areas, so there's not a lot of cross-traffic," the spectator confirms. When the subject of accident prevention came up, a bystander could only say that occasional accidents are inevitable.

"You can try, but there's no 100% guarantee to prevent everything."

As further developments in the case arise, we at Wide Open Country will be sure to relay them to our readership.