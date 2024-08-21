Kaydell Brown celebrated her 38th birthday when she decided to have cosmetic surgery done. Per ITV, Brown was initially enticed by the services of a Clinic Expert in Istanbul, Turkey. She paid £5,400 for a "Mummy MOT." Which includes a tummy tuck, liposuction, and a Brazilian butt lift. She went into the clinic for the procedure. Unfortunately, it would be the last time Brown's family saw her alive as she died during the operation.

Leanne Brown, Kaydell's sister, accompanied her. Leanne details the horrific way in which she received the news of Kaydell's passing. "She went in for surgery at about 9.30 am and that was the last time I saw her. I was in the room waiting for her to come back. I'd asked a few times where she was, how long she was going to be and they just kept saying she was coming and then I got a knock on the door," Leanne recounted.

"Three people walked in and said, 'Can you come with us, please?' They took me to a room and they just started trying to say, you know, there's complications with surgery, you know, things can happen. And I said, 'Has my sister died?' And he just said, 'I'm sorry, but yeah.'" Reportedly, the clinic gave Leanne a refund and rushed her to take her flight back home. Allegedly, they refused to allow Leanne to see Kaydell's body.

Family Makes Horrific Discovery As A Mother's Body Is Found To Be Missing Parts After Plastic Surgery

When Kaydell's body was sent back to the UK, her family made a terrible discovery. Large parts of her brain, lungs, and heart were missing. "When they returned her body, they kept pieces of her heart and her intestines and that could show the cause of death, but we might not know because they're not very cooperative," Leanne stated.

Clinic Expert officials stated that "Brown's death was due to known complications associated with the surgery, not medical malpractice." Kaydell's family has yet to receive a definitive cause of death. An investigation into the case is ongoing. When we at Wide Open Country learn more, we'll be sure to properly update our readership.