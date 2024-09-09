Mother Blames Georgia School For Not Seeing Warning Signs, Says School Shooting Could Have Been Prevented

The Apalachee High School shooting has brought forth many conversations regarding who should be held accountable for the tragedy. One of the concerned mothers of an attending student, Rabecca Sayarath, spoke out against the school itself and its failure to potentially stop the shooting before it started.

In a telephone interview with the Associated Press, Sayarath didn't hold back. In her estimation, the staff is guilty of not heeding an alleged warning about the shooter, Colt Gray. "The school failed them, that they could have prevented these deaths and they didn't. I truly, truly feel that way," she told the outlet.

Sayarath's daughter, Lyela, said that on the day of the shooting, administrators were looking for Colt Gray before the shooting took place. Other people, however, don't hold the school responsible for Gray's actions. "I'm not going to referee or second-guess what happened with the authorities the other night," Senator Raphael Warnock stated. "I applaud our first responders. When others are running away from danger, they run toward the danger in order to do the best they can."

A Parent Of The Georgia School Shooting Lays Partial Blame On The School Itself

Additionally, Annie Brown told the Washington Post that her sister, Gray's mother, texted her. Reportedly, Marcee Gray stated that she "spoke with a school counselor and warned staff of an 'extreme emergency'" prior to the shooting. Brown also said that Marcee encouraged her to find her own son to check on him.

"I am so, so sorry and can not fathom the pain and suffering they are going through right now," Marcee said to the Washington Post. "It's horrible. It's absolutely horrible." Charles Polhamus, Colt's grandfather, laid blame at Colt's father, Colin. Colin bought Colt an AR-15 for Christmas. That same gun was used in the Apalachee High School shooting.

Colt was charged with four counts of felony murder. Colin was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, and eight counts of cruelty to children. That's as far as updates on the Apalachee High School shooting go until we at Wide Open Country can provide further details.