Mother And Two Young Children Dead After Jumping Off Niagara Falls

A mother has taken her own life and that of her children when she jumped from the overlook at Niagara Falls. In a tragic case of unchecked mental health, Chianti Means has taken a fatal plunge, in an attempt to kill herself, and that of her five-month-old baby, and five-year-old son.

Videos by Wide Open Country

Chianti Means, a 38-year-old domestic violence counselor, worked in Buffalo. She headed out to the Lunar Island overlook, which is a slightly less visible area of Niagara Falls. Taking her two children with her, she stepped over the guard rail and plunged 200 feet into the water below. The police noted "The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation. New York State Park Police and State Police search/rescue efforts were conducted with negative results. This incident deems no public threat to safety."

Tragically, the police efforts to rescue her and her two children were unsuccessful. Both the mother and two children died in the plummet down into Niagara Falls. Chianti Means lived close to Niagara Falls and clearly knew the area well. She had chosen a place that would have much less tourism, and where she would have the least chance of being stopped.

Support For The Niagara Falls Mother

Working a job such as a domestic violence counselor can often come with real mental strain, consequently leading to mental health problems. Therefore, it is vitally important that the people who work in these areas are given support. This is a clear case where it hasn't been.

When Means jumped from Niagara Falls to take the lives of two children and herself was an act of desperation. Her mental health had clearly deteriorated, and felt like she had nobody. However, her social media has blown up with posthumous support.

Speaking out on Facebook, friend Kayshawna Morgane says "I have been speechless and crying and couldn't sleep at all, My heart is broken. Mental health is no joke." However, these words come too late for Means and her two children.

Support for friends and family is always important. If you feel like you know someone struggling or need to reach out, call 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.