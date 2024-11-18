Mother Accused Of Killing Her Two Toddlers By Baking Them In The Oven In Sickening Crime

A Georgia mother named Lamora Williams called 911 to report the deaths of her two children in 2017. Authorities would later find out that Williams brutally murdered them by placing their heads inside an oven and burning them alive. On Friday, November 15, Williams was sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus 35 years. Her children were 1 and 2 when they were murdered.

Williams' chilling call took place the day after she had placed the boys inside the oven, killing them one hour apart. "When I came in, the stove was laying on my son, on my youngest son's head, and my other son was laid out on the floor with his brains laid out on the floor," Williams told the dispatcher, according to the Daily Mail. "I don't know what to do. I just came home from work."

"Can you please help me?" Williams continued. "Like, can you please tell me, like, I don't want to get locked up because this is not my fault. I had just come home from work."

At the same time, Williams video called the children's father, Jameel Penn. Penn was horrified to see his two sons lifeless on the ground. He too called 911 soon after. "I just received a call from my child's mother that my ... two of my ... two dead babies; my sons are dead in an apartment," he told the 911 dispatcher. "She video called me and I saw it. I really think they are dead."

Mother Arrested

Police arrived at the scene and found the dead bodies of Ke'Younte Penn, 2, and Ja'Karter Williams, 1. Both of them had burn marks. They also found a third child at the house, unharmed. Police would later place Williams under arrest due to the compelling evidence that suggested she had "knowingly and intentionally" killed her children by placing them inside an oven. Medical examiners, on the other hand, argued that the boys' heads were likely placed inside a tipped-over oven.

"These thermal changes appear to be entirely from dry heat and changes from prolonged exposure to heat," the medical examiner wrote. "It would require an extensive amount of time to get to this degree."

Prosecutors, however, decided to stick with the police department's version. She was indicted and charged on multiple counts. These include four counts of felony murder, two counts of murder, and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, among many others, according to Law & Crime.

Lamora Williams was found guilty by a jury and convicted of 14 charges on November 15, 2024. She was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 35 years.